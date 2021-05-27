BPSC 64th CS Exam 2021 Final Results Likely To Be Announced Soon | Check Details Here





New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Fee is more likely to announce the BPSC 64th civil providers mixed examination 2021 outcomes quickly. In line with the studies, preparations for releasing the outcomes have already been began and outcomes are more likely to be launched anytime quickly. Earlier, Bihar Public Service Fee joint secretary Amrendra Kumar knowledgeable that,” an try to launch the outcomes of 64th Civil providers mixed examination to be made in June 2021.” Additionally Learn – BPSC Judicial Providers Most important Exam 2021: Schedule Launched For thirty first Judicial Written Exam | Necessary Dates, Timing Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the outcomes, the identical can be accessible on the official web site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in. Additionally Learn – BPSC Recruitment 2020: Purposes Invited For 133 Educating Posts, Apply on npsc.bih.nic.in

In line with the officers, the interview for 1460 posts have been carried out by BPSC within the month of February 2021. The candidates with a incapacity require a medical certificates for which candidates needed to go below the PMCH examination. Medical studies of such candidates are actually obtained. Additionally Learn – BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2020: Results And Lower-off Marks Announced, Check on bpcs.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Fee had introduced the 64th Civil providers mixed Examination notification within the yr 2018 waiver below sure circumstances the entire course of for 64th civil providers shouldn’t be accomplished but.

Proudly owning to the rising covid instances within the nation, the Bihar Public Service Fee had postponed the 66th BPSC Mains examination which was scheduled to be carried out within the month of June 2021. Additionally, BPSC has postponed its thirty first Bihar judicial providers examination which was scheduled to be held in Could 2021.