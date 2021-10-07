BPSC 65th Final Result 2021:B PSC 65th combined competitive exam final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: BPSC had conducted the recruitment drive to fill up 423 vacancies for various posts in various departments of the Government of Bihar.

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the merit list of selected candidates in 65th Combined Competitive Examination 2019 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 422 candidates are selected through this exam against 423 vacancies. Gaurav Singh has topped the exam while Chanda Bharti and Sumit Kumar are in second and third position respectively.

The marksheet of all the candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 65 CCE Exam (Prelims/Mains) will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the mark sheet by using their roll number and date of birth.

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: Here’s how to download the result

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination’ given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link candidates will have the result PDF.

Step 4: This PDF will contain the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates.

BPSC conducted the recruitment drive to fill up 423 vacancies for various posts in various departments of the Government of Bihar. The final result of BPSC 64th exam was declared in June. A total of 1454 candidates had cleared the final exam.

The cut-off for this exam was 447 in written exam for unreserved candidates and 432 in final exam, 438 for written exam for unreserved female candidates and 515 for final exam. The cut off for the written exam for male candidates of SC category is 397 and the cut off for the final exam is 507. The cut off for the written exam for SC female candidates was 385 and the cut off for the final exam was 482.