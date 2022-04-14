BPSC 66th main result 2022 announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Government results 2022, steps to check here

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the results of BPSC 66th Main Examination (BPSC 66th Main Result 2022). Candidates appearing for the 66th Main Examination can view the results by visiting the official website of the Commission (bpsc.bih.nic.in). Below is a link to how to check the results.Bihar BPSC 66th Main Examination was held on 29th, 30th and 31st July 2022 in Patna District. A total of 1828 candidates in the main examination have qualified for the next round. Eligible candidates will now be called for oral test or interview. According to the notification issued by BPSC, candidates will have to show their original documents on the same day of interview.

Here’s how to check BPSC results (BPSC 66th Main Results 2022)

Step 1: To view the results of BPSC 66th Main Exam, first go to the official website of the Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘Results: 66th Combined Main (Written) Competition Exam’.

Step 3: The PDF of the selected candidates for the interview will open on the computer screen.

Step 4: To check your roll number in this list, type Ctrl + f and find your roll number.

Step 5: Download and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Direct link of BPSC 66th Main Result 2022, check here-

Many posts will be filled by Bihar BPSC 66th Recruitment 2020

We would like to inform you that this recruitment drive (BPSC 66th Recruitment 2020) has been implemented to fill a total of 689 posts in the organization. The application process started on 28 September 2020 and ended on 28 October 2020.