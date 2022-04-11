BPSC 67th Admission Card 2021 Date: BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Admission Card will be released on this day – bpsc 67th Admission Card 2021 Date Announced How to Download Admission Card

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date for issuance of Admission Card (BPSC 67th Pre-Admit Card 2021) for the 67th Integrated Civil Service Recruitment Prelims Examination. BPSC has issued notice in this regard. The Commission has issued a notice that candidates will be able to download their tickets from April 24, 2022. Admission Card (BPSC 67th Admission Card 2021) will be issued on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.Candidates can only download tickets from this website. The 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will be held on 8th May from 12 noon to 2 pm in a single shift. The examination will be held at 1083 examination centers in 38 districts of the state.

How To Download BPSC 67th Admission Card 2021



Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now check it out and take a print out to take it to the exam hall.

The BPSC prelims exam will be of 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Candidates who qualify in BPSC Preliminary Examination will be called for Main Examination. Registration for this exam started from 30th September 2021 and lasted till 19th November 2021. BPSC is conducting this examination to fill a total of 802 vacancies. The number of posts under the Civil Service Examination has been increased six times.

The exam was postponed twice

BPSC had changed the dates of prelim exam twice. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 30, after which it would be held on May 7. The exam was then postponed for another day. The exam will now be held on 08 May 2022 to get government jobs in Bihar. Patna, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Gopalganj, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Sivan, Vaishali and West Champaran. Centers will be created.