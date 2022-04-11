BPSC 67th Admission Card 2021 Date: BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Admission Card will be released on this day – bpsc 67th Admission Card 2021 Date Announced How to Download Admission Card
Candidates can only download tickets from this website. The 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will be held on 8th May from 12 noon to 2 pm in a single shift. The examination will be held at 1083 examination centers in 38 districts of the state.
How To Download BPSC 67th Admission Card 2021
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Now check it out and take a print out to take it to the exam hall.
The BPSC prelims exam will be of 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Candidates who qualify in BPSC Preliminary Examination will be called for Main Examination. Registration for this exam started from 30th September 2021 and lasted till 19th November 2021. BPSC is conducting this examination to fill a total of 802 vacancies. The number of posts under the Civil Service Examination has been increased six times.
The exam was postponed twice
BPSC had changed the dates of prelim exam twice. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 30, after which it would be held on May 7. The exam was then postponed for another day. The exam will now be held on 08 May 2022 to get government jobs in Bihar. Patna, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Gopalganj, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Sivan, Vaishali and West Champaran. Centers will be created.
