BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22 released: check here eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and more

BPSC New Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its official website – bpsc.nic.in But the notification has been uploaded for the BPSC 67th Notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2021. BPSC 67th registration will start from 30th September 2021. Candidates willing to appear in BPSC 67th Exam can apply till 05 November 2021. This year a total of 555 posts will be filled under various civil services of Bihar. Under BPSC 67th Civil Services 2021, candidates will be selected on the basis of three stages i.e. 67th BPSC CCE Pre Exam, Mains Exam and Interview.

If you look at the important dates of this recruitment, then the notification date for this is 24. On the other hand, if you look at the date of online application, then candidates can apply from 30 September. The last date to apply and submit the application is 5th November 2021. For this the date of issuance of admit card has not been finalized but will be issued in November itself. The exam for this will be held on December 12.

BPSC has released the official notification regarding to conduct the Bihar Combined Civil Services Examination in the year 2021. This year, a total of 555 posts will be filled. Talking about the age limit, the age limit for the general category male candidates is 37 years. The age limit for General Female, OBC (Male Female) is 40 years and for SC-ST Male-Female the age limit has been kept at 42 years.

The BPSC 67 Prelims exam will be of qualifying nature, which means that the marks obtained in this stage are not counted for the final merit list.

There will be 150 multiple choice objective type questions from General Studies.

The exam will be of total 150 marks.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

The paper will come in 2 languages ​​Hindi and English.

There will be no negative marking in the paper.

The direct link to check the notification is https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-09-24-01.pdf.

