BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card: BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card has been issued, here is the direct link – bpsc 67th prelims Admit Card has been issued here Direct link for download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the 67th Prelims Exam Admission Card (67th BPSC Prelims Exam Admission Card). Candidates appearing for the examination can go to BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and download the admission card. Candidates can download their tickets by logging in with the help of their username and password. The 67th BPSC Exam (67th BPSC Exam) will be held on 8th May 2022 from 12:00 am to 2:00 pm at various centers in the state.

How to download BPSC 67V Prelims Admit Card Admit Card

Step 1- Candidates should first visit BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2On the website, you will have the option to login.

Step 3- Log in using your username, password and captcha received during registration.

Step 4- After logging in, you will have the option to download the ticket. Click here to download your ticket.

Step 5- Take a print out of the downloaded admission card to take to the examination center.

A total of 726 posts will be filled as per the recruitment for the 67th BPSC Exam. These posts include Bihar Administrative Service, Bihar Police Service, Revenue Service and Bihar Education Service. About 6 lakh candidates have registered for the BPSC prelim examination in which the number of female candidates is high. The registration process for BPSC started from 30th September 2021. The 67th prelims exam was earlier proposed in January which was postponed till May 8.