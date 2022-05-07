BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: BPSC Prelims Exam Tomorrow, know these things before reaching the center … – bpsc 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be held tomorrow, what to follow here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Prelim Examination will be held tomorrow. The Commission has issued important instructions regarding the 67th Prelims Examination to be held on 8th May. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the instructions by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Pre-examination will be held at 1083 examination centers across the state from 12 noon to 2 pm. Various 802 posts will be filled through 67th BPSC examination. The prelims exam was earlier proposed in January but was postponed till May.

As per the official instructions of BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022, keep these things in mind on the day of the exam.

1- Candidates appearing for the examination must reach the examination center 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. Candidates appearing at the examination center after the commencement of the examination will not be admitted.

2- Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile, Bluetooth, WiFi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smart watch with any electronic item in the examination hall. Candidates should not carry whitener / blade / eraser at the examination center. However, candidates appearing for the prelim examination are only allowed to carry a wristwatch.

3- Candidates should take care that OMR sheet should be neat and there should be no other mark on it. Candidates should read all the instructions given in the admission card and OMR sheet before sitting for the exam. Candidates can visit the official site of BPSC for more details.

How To Download BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Admission Card



Step 1- Candidates should first visit BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2- You will have the option to log in to the website.

Step 3- Log in using your username, password and captcha received during registration.

Step 4- After logging in, you will have the option to download the ticket. Click here to download your ticket.

Step 5- Take a print out of the downloaded admission card to take to the examination center.