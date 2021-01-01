BPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for mains exam of Assistant Prosecuting Officer Post. Check here exam pattern and other details – BPSC Admit Card 2021: Commission has released the admit card for this exam, know the exam pattern here

BPSC Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) The admit card of the Mains examination conducted for the recruitment to the posts is available on its official website. bpsc.bihar.gov.in on has been issued. All the candidates to appear in the exam BPSC APO Admit Card 2021 Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in can be downloaded through Please note that the admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post.

As per official notice, BPSC APO Mains Exam Will be held from 24 August to 27 August 2021. The General Studies and Hindi Language exam will be held on August 24. Whereas, the exam for English language and Indian Penal Code 1860 will be conducted on August 25. At the same time, the examination of Indian Evidence Act 1872 and Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 will be held on 26 August and other law examination on 27 August. The General Studies, Hindi Language and English Language exam will be of 100 marks and other subjects will be of 150 marks. Candidates will be given 3 hours to solve each paper. Only candidates who successfully pass the written test will be called for interview. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.

Applications were invited by the commission for the recruitment of 533 vacant posts of Assistant Prosecuting Officer under the advertisement number 01/2020. The prelims exam for recruitment to these posts was held on 7 February 2021 and the result of the exam was released on 27 April. As per the result, a total of 3995 candidates had cleared the prelims exam. Applications were invited from these candidates to appear in the Mains exam by 14 July 2021.





