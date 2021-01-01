BPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit card released for prelims exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check here exam pattern and other details

BPSC Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the prelims exam conducted for the recruitment to the post of auditor. The candidates who had applied for the exam can now check the official website of the commission. bpsc.bih.nic.in From BPSC Auditor Prelims Admit Card 2021 can download.

Let us inform that the Commission had issued notification for the recruitment of 126 posts of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. The prelims exam for the recruitment will be conducted by the commission on 29 August 2021 from 12 noon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted on April 25 but it was postponed in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases across the country. Now all the candidates to appear in this exam will be able to download their admit card through application number and password on the official website.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam Pattern Talking about, in this exam, objective type questions of 150 marks will be asked from General Studies and for this candidates will be given 2 hours. Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims exam will have to appear for the Mains exam. This exam consists of three compulsory subjects and one optional subject. A total of 1000 marks questions are asked from these subjects. After the Mains exam, an interview of 120 marks is conducted by the commission. Candidates who are successful in the interview will be appointed. For more information related to this exam, candidates can check the official website.