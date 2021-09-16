BPSC Admit Card 2021: BPSC MVI Admit Card 2021 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI). Candidates who had applied for BPSC MVI Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit card through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the commission will conduct the BPSC MVI Exam on 17th and 18th September 2021. The board has already uploaded the admit cards on the official website. All those candidates whose photo/signature on the admit card are not correct need to submit their documents by 17th September 2021. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam after all the documents are checked. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the official website.

UPSC has released the admit card of prelims, here is the direct link and way to download

BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Admit Card” on the home page of the website.

Step 3: A new window will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates enter their login details and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now the admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check it out and download.

Step 6: Take a print out for future references.

Candidates participating in the BPSC MVI Recruitment 2021 Exam are advised to carry the photo identity proof such as Passport / Aadhar / PAN Card / Driving License / Voter Card / Bank Passbook along with photocopy to the exam center.

Through this recruitment process 90 vacancies of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) will be recruited. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. The candidates who will be successful in the written test will be called for interview.

SBI has issued admit card for recruitment to these posts, here is the direct link to download