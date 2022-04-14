BPSC AE Answer Key 2019: BPSC AE Answer Key released, Download Direct Link Here – Published on bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc AE Answer Key 2019 Direct Link Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of Assistant Engineer Recruitment Examination (BPSC AE Answer Key 2019). The answer key of BPSC AE exam can be downloaded by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the answer key only by visiting this website. The examination was held on March 24 and 25, 2022 at various examination centers in the state.Temporary answer keys have been announced for General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Electrical Engineering, Paper V, Electrical Engineering Paper VI, Civil Engineering Paper VI, Mechanical Engineering Paper V and Mechanical Engineering Paper VI. Candidates can send objections by post to the official address of BPSC. The deadline for filing objections is April 25, 2022.

Download BPSC AE Answer Key from this direct link

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.

General English

General Hindi

General Studies

General Engineering Science

Electrical Engineering, Paper-V

Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI

Civil Engineering, Paper-V

Civil Engineering, Paper-VI

Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V

Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI

Download BPSC AE Answer Key 2019 with these steps



Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on your topic next to the Provisional Answer key.

Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format on your screen.

Step 4: Check and download now.

Application process for BPSC AE started on 16th September 2019 and ended on 26th September 2019. Through this recruitment, 28 posts of Assistant Engineer will be filled.