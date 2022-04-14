BPSC AE Answer Key 2019: BPSC AE Answer Key released, Download Direct Link Here – Published on bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc AE Answer Key 2019 Direct Link Check
Temporary answer keys have been announced for General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Electrical Engineering, Paper V, Electrical Engineering Paper VI, Civil Engineering Paper VI, Mechanical Engineering Paper V and Mechanical Engineering Paper VI. Candidates can send objections by post to the official address of BPSC. The deadline for filing objections is April 25, 2022.
Download BPSC AE Answer Key from this direct link
Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.
General English
General Hindi
General Studies
General Engineering Science
Electrical Engineering, Paper-V
Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI
Civil Engineering, Paper-V
Civil Engineering, Paper-VI
Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V
Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI
Download BPSC AE Answer Key 2019 with these steps
Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on your topic next to the Provisional Answer key.
Step 3: The answer key will open in PDF format on your screen.
Step 4: Check and download now.
Application process for BPSC AE started on 16th September 2019 and ended on 26th September 2019. Through this recruitment, 28 posts of Assistant Engineer will be filled.
UPSC Interview Questions: Such confusing questions are asked in UPSC interview
#BPSC #Answer #Key #BPSC #Answer #Key #released #Download #Direct #Link #Published #bpscbihnicin #bpsc #Answer #Key #Direct #Link #Check
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.