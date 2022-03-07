BPSC AE Civil Admit Card: Admission Card for Assistant Engineer Examination has been issued, here is the direct link – bpsc ae Civil Admission Card issued on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Education

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued Admission Card (BPSC AE Admission Card) for Assistant Engineer Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2019. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their Admission Card (BPSC AE Civil Admit Card) from the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. According to the official notification, BPSC AE Civil Examination will be held on 12 and 13 March 2022 in three different shifts.

Download BPSC AE Civil Admit Card in these steps

Step 1: First go to the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Submit the requested information on the website.
Step 3: Your ticket will now appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download it.
Step 5: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.

The examination will be held after 3 years for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (BPSC Assistant Engineer) who is out in 2019. A total of 147 posts will be filled through these vacancies. The application process for these posts was started on 19th March 2019 while the last date for submission of application fee was 2nd April 2019.

Out of the total 147 vacancies in the building construction department, a total of 64 vacancies are to be filled. In the building construction department, 21 posts will be filled for the post of Assistant Engineer Civil and 33 posts for the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical. Besides, a total of 83 posts will be filled in the water resources department. Assistant Engineer Civil will be recruited for the post.

