BPSC AE Interview 2021 Date OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Asst Engineer (02/2017) Admit Card Date Here





BPSC AE Interview 2021: Bihar Public Service Fee (BPSC) has launched a discover concerning the graduation of the interview spherical for recruitment to the submit of Assistant Engineer, Civil Aggressive Examination towards the advt. No. 02/2017. All those that are eligible for an interview can now obtain the official discover on the official web site of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Based on the discover, The interviews for Assistant Engineer, Civil Aggressive Examination might be carried out from 25 to 27 June 2021 in two periods Morning(10:30 AM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM). The candidates can test the roll quantity clever schedule of the interview on the official web site of BPSC.

The fee will publish the programme of the subsequent stage in the end of time. All candidates are suggested to remain tuned to the official web site for extra updates.

The Assistant Engineer, Civil Aggressive Examination Interview Name Letters might be allotted to the candidates by subsequent week. The candidates will be capable of obtain BPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 by the official web site of BPSC. No arduous copy of the admit card might be despatched to the candidate.

All shortlisted candidates are suggested to look for the interview together with the required paperwork. If any candidate fails to provide such paperwork, they won’t be thought-about for the additional recruitment course of. Candidates ought to word that solely these paperwork might be acceptable which he had talked about in his software kind.

All shortlisted candidates are required to hold {a photograph}, legitimate photograph id card, adhar card, driving license and so forth. No electrical gadget like bluetooth, wifi, electrical pen and so forth. Candidates are required to submit their damaging report of covid-19 whereas showing for the interview. Candidates should seem for the interview prior 1.30 hrs. The graduation of the examination. The candidates can test the Roll Quantity Sensible BPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule within the offered hyperlink given within the article.

Roll Quantity Sensible BPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule