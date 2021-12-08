BPSC AE Recruitment 2021: BPSC AE: More than 4 years have passed but recruitment of Assistant Engineer has not been completed yet, students protest

I spent millions to study engineering, fill out government recruitment forms, get selected, but never get a job. This is the condition of the youth of Bihar. Candidates selected for the post of Assistant Engineer have not been appointed yet. Candidates staged a protest outside RCD headquarters, Vishwasarayya Bhavan, Bailey Road on Wednesday demanding appointment.



One candidate, Shiv Kumar, told NBT Education, “I have been involved in the recruitment process for almost five years now and have been waiting for the appointment. Meanwhile, in other states, many engineering recruitments have been completed, but one vacancy in Bihar has not been filled yet. The government is requested to appoint us as soon as possible.

Candidate Ujjwal Kumar says, “After the final results came out, I quit my private job. I may get an appointment in 2-3 months, but it did not happen. I am unemployed after leaving my job for 6 months. The department has not been allotted yet, it is not known when the appointment will be made.

The advertisement for the post of Assistant Engineer was published by Bihar Public Service Commission on March 3, 2017. Even after more than 4 years, this recruitment has not been completed yet. 1257 posts will be filled through this recruitment. His pre-examination took place on 15th September 2018 and the result was declared on 30th January 2019. After the pre-examination, the main examination was conducted from March 27, 2019 to March 31, 2019 at various centers in Patna. The case went to the High Court after some candidates objected to the pre-examination questions. The case continued in court for two consecutive years.

Subsequently, in January 2021, a decision was taken in favor of the Commission and the result of the main examination was declared on 24th January 2021 and finally its final result was declared on 14th July 2021. After this, the list of selected candidates was sent to the Road Construction Department on 24th August 2021, we inform you that the Road Construction Department is a nodal agency. Candidates have already filled the selection through the link obtained from RCD web portal but the sections have not been allotted to the selected candidates yet.

Candidates demand that they be appointed by allotment of department as soon as possible.