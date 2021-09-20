BPSC Answer Key 2021: Provisional Answer Key released for Auditor Preliminary Exam. Download with these steps

BPSC Answer Key 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of the preliminary examination conducted for the recruitment to the post of auditor. the candidate who BPSC Auditor Exam 2021 had appeared for the official website of the commission now bpsc.bih.nic.in You can download the answer key through .

by commission Auditor Prelims Exam 2021 It was held on 20 September at various centers in the state. If the candidate has objection to any answer then he/she can raise objection till 5th October 2021. All the candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Exam can go through these steps on the official website. BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 can download.

How to download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: You can also download the BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 and take a printout.

Candidates can submit their objections against the released answer key along with their objection/suggestion in the objection form along with Authenticated source/evidence with advertisement number, name, roll number and address Joint Secretary – cum – Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15 , Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna – 800001 by 5 PM on 5th October. Objections and suggestions received after this date and time will not be considered.

BSSC Result 2021: Commission has released the result of these candidates, know the further process here

After reviewing all the objections by the Commission BPSC Final Answer Key 2021 will be issued. After the release of the final answer key, candidates will be able to check through the official website. Keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

CTET Notification 2021: Application starts from today, here is the direct link, know how much application fee you have to pay