BPSC: Bihar Government approved for the recruitment of 40558 headmaster and head teachers, Check here who can apply

In Bihar, the state government has given permission for the recruitment of teachers. Through this recruitment process, 40558 posts of head teachers of primary schools and 5334 headmaster posts will be filled in higher secondary schools. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary informed that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct a direct recruitment competitive examination for appointment to these posts. The special thing is that for the first time head teachers will be appointed in primary schools. Till now the senior most teachers in such schools used to run the school.

Two separate proposals of the Appointment and Service Conditions Rules-2021 of Head Teachers and Principals of the Education Department were approved in a meeting of the State Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Only teachers will be eligible to apply for the new cadre posts of head teachers and headmasters. They will be valid applicants for the Limited Competitive Examination conducted by the Commission. The eligibility for the post of head teacher in primary schools has been fixed for 8 years of teaching in a government school.

On the other hand, teachers of government schools who have completed 8 years in their parent category for the post of headmaster in higher secondary schools, while teachers who have completed 12 years of service in private schools (CBSE, ICSE board schools) will be eligible.

The posts of head teachers of primary schools will be of district cadre while the posts of headmasters of higher secondary schools will be of divisional cadre. If any employed teacher is selected on any of the two posts, then along with the selection, they will be out of the planning unit.