bpsc: BPSC 67th CCE Notification: Bihar BPSC 67th Joint Competitive Examination To Be Held In December, See Notice – bpsc Recruitment 2021 East 67th CC For Various Posts, Check Government Job Details

BPSC Recruitment 2021, BPSC 67th CCE Notification 2021-22: Bihar Public Service Commission has issued notification of 67th Joint Competitive Examination (BPSC Recruitment 2021 67th CCE). This is a golden opportunity for young people looking for government jobs in Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.



Online application for Bihar BPSC 6th CCE Recruitment 2021 Exam will start from 30th September 2021 on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 05 November 2021. According to the official notification, BPSC CCE exam (BPSC CCE exam 2021 date) will be held in December 2021. You can also check out the direct link to the notification below.

Vacancy Details (Bihar BPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

In this recruitment drive, vacancies will be filled in various departments including Bihar Administrative Services, Bihar Financial Services, Bihar Election Services, Bihar Education Services, Bihar Planning Services. The total number of vacancies is 555, including General Category 230 posts, OBC – 81 posts, E-OBC – 90 posts, OBC Women – 16 posts, Economically Weaker Section – 52 posts, Scheduled Castes – 81 posts and Scheduled Tribes. There are 05 posts.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

Candidates who have graduated from any recognized university can apply for this government job. In addition, the age of the applicant should be at least 20 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years. The exemption is 40 years for SC category candidates and women and 42 years for ST candidates. The age will be calculated on August 1, 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

See selection process here

To get a government job in Bihar, eligible applicants have to appear in a three-stage recruitment examination (BPSC 67th CCE 2021). Candidates will pass the first stage Preliminary Examination (BPSC 67th Pre-Examination 2021) and then the Main Examination (BPSC 67th Main). Candidates must pass the Physical Eligibility Test (PST).

Application fee

General, OBC and other state candidates will have to pay Rs.600 as application fee, Rs.150 for SC, ST and Divyang (PH) candidates and Rs.150 for women candidates (Bihar). Pay fees only through online or offline fee mode.

