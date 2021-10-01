BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released: BPSC has released the exam calendar, check here when is your exam

BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the BPSC Exam Calendar 2021 on the official website. The exam calendar has been released for the exams to be held from September 2021 onwards. The candidates who want to appear for the exam can bpsc.bih.nic.in You can check the details on Candidates note that the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Professor, Computer Science Engineer, Child Development Project Officer has been released for the Preliminary Examination. Apart from this, the schedule for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Preliminary Competitive Exam 2020 is also released.

BPSC Preliminary Exam 2021 date has been released by the commission. The exam schedule for the post of Assistant Professor Electrical and Electronic Engineering has also been released. Candidates can find here the direct notification for the exam. However, candidates must note that the date released by BPSC may change due to unavoidable circumstances.

Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding BPSC Exam Dates. BPSC 67th Preliminary Exam will be conducted for more than 500 posts. The exam will be of 150 marks and will take 2 hours. The direct link to check the notification is https://bpsc.bih.nic.in//Downloads/Examination-Calendar-2020-21.pdf.





