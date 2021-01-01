BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Assistant prosecution officer main exam postponed. Check here for latest updates

BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) An important notice has been issued for recruitment. As per the notice, the Mains exam to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer has been postponed. The candidates who had to appear for the Mains exam can visit the official website of the commission. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Feather APO Mains Exam Notice can check.

By Bihar Public Service Commission Assistant Prosecution Officer Main Competitive Exam were scheduled for August 24, August 25, August 26 and August 27. This examination was to be conducted in seven centers of Patna. Earlier, the commission had also released the admit card for the Mains exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer on its official website. Now the commission has decided to postpone the exam due to some reasons.

Let us inform that the Commission had sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 533 vacant posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) under advertisement number 01/2020. For the recruitment to these posts, the preliminary examination was conducted by the commission on 7 February 2021 and its result was released on 27 April. As per the result, a total of 3995 candidates successfully cleared the exam. Online applications were invited from these candidates till 14 July 2021 to appear in the Mains exam.

Candidates who successfully clear the Mains written test conducted by the commission will have to appear for an interview of 100 marks. It is expected that the new date of Mains exam will be announced soon by the commission. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of the commission for the latest updates.