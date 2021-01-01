BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Prelims Exam date notice released for CDPO Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check here for complete details

BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has BPSC CDPO Recruitment For ineligible candidates and prelims exam date related information has been released. The candidates who have appeared under the advertisement number 03/2021 BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Now they can check the exam date and list of ineligible candidates on the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the prelims exam will be conducted on October 31 for the recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer. However, due to administrative reasons there is also a possibility of change in the exam date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Apart from this, the candidates who have objection from the list of ineligible candidates issued can send their application and proof along with the email id- [email protected] But can be sent on or before 22 September. Any application sent after the stipulated time will not be accepted.

A total of 55 posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) are to be recruited through this process. Online applications were sought from candidates for recruitment to these posts from 5 March to 1 April 2021. Candidates will be selected for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. the candidate who BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam 2021 Successfully clear the exam, they will have to appear for the Mains exam.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Pattern Talking about, in this exam, objective type questions of 150 marks will be asked from General Science. Candidates will be given only 2 hours to solve this exam. For detailed information candidates can check the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Apart from this, the commission had recently released the schedule of examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. As per the official notice, the written examination for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engineering) will be conducted in objective mode on 21st September 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM.

