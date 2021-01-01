BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Schedule released for Assistant Professor Competitive Exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

BPSC Exam Notice 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule of examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who have appeared under the advertisement number 44/52/53/2020 BPSC Assistant Professor Competitive Exam had applied for, he is now on the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in Through this you can check the exam schedule.

As per the official notice, the written examination for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical and Electronics Engineering) will be conducted by the Commission on 21st September 2021 in objective mode from 12 noon to 2 pm. All the candidates can download the exam schedule through these steps on the official website.

UPSC: Did not get the desired rank in the first attempt, then Ankit Pannu topped in the second attempt

How to download BPSC Assistant Professor Exam Program 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: After that go to the subject section appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Here the Examination Program: Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination – Civil Engg. (Advt. No. 44/2020), Computer Science & Engg. (Advt. No. 52/2020) & Electrical & Electronics Engg. (Advt. No. 53/2020)’ link.

Step 4: Now a PDF of BPSC Exam Program 2021 will open in front of you.

Step 5: You can download this PDF by checking it.

The candidates are being shortlisted by the commission to appear in the BPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2021. The list of these candidates will be uploaded on the official website soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in this examination will be issued on the Commission’s website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the examination. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: NBE has invalidated these NEET admit cards, know what to do now