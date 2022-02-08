bpsc exam preparation tips: BPSC 2022: Follow these important tips to prepare for prelim in last two months – bpsc exam preparation tips Learn how to crack the exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had recently announced the date for the 67th Prelims Examination. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held in January 2022 but now this exam (BPSC 67th combined competitive pre-exam) will be held on 30th April 2022. This time BPSC has announced 726 vacancies for all services of which 228 posts are reserved for women and 498 posts for men. In the 67th exam, there was a significant increase in the number of seats as compared to the 66th exam.The 67th Prelims Exam has less than two months left and the students have already completed their syllabus. In such cases, better repetition is needed and better tips are needed for better repetition. In the tips below (BPSC preparation tips) you will learn how to do better repeats for prelims in the last two months.

BPSC Exam Preparation Tips: Prepare with these tips



Daily current affairs



The most important thing for the prelims exam is to review the current events on a daily basis. Students can use any magazine and review current events. Current affairs is the most important part of the prelims exam and its revision is more important than that. About 30-32 current affairs questions are always asked by BPSC in the prelim which is a very effective part of the exam.

Double review of standard books



Candidates read standard books like politics, history, science etc. well while preparing for the exam but forget to review it a few months before the exam. The result of the pre-examination is not clear. In such a situation, it is necessary to review the text books of all the subjects a few months before the examination. All subjects are revisited and confidence is boosted.

Give as many mock tests as possible



The mock test before the exam acts as an energy booster for the examinees. It prepares the candidate for the pressure of the examination hall and works to correct the shortcomings. At the time of mock test, the examinees get information about which subjects need less preparation and which subjects need more attention. In this way, candidates can prepare well for those subjects. But at the same time it is important to note that one should not be happy or disappointed with the mock test score as the final score and should be included only as a preparation.

Just pre-preparation two months ago



Aspirants often prepare for the prelims and the main exam together so as not to miss the course and save time. But if the preparation of Main and Prelim is combined in the last two months, both the time and energy of the examinees will be wasted. In such cases, candidates should stop preparing for the main exam in the last two months and focus only on prelims.

