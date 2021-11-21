bpsc exam sample: bpsc exam 2022: bpsc exam sample syllabus and expert tips

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Prelim Examination (BPSC Examination 2022) will be held on 23rd January 2022. Candidates appearing for this exam now have 2 months left to complete their preparation. Therefore, the candidates are working hard in preparation for the exam. Millions of candidates sit for the exam every year, making it one of the toughest exams in the country. If you are also going to sit for this exam, we will give you exam preparation tips through experts. Ashish Saurabh Ashutosh, who got 23rd position in BPSC recruitment exam in 2019, will tell us the strategy to pass this exam.

Learn Ashish’s strategy

Ashish, who was recently appointed as Assistant Commissioner in the State Commercial Tax Department in Muzaffarpur, passed the examination in the second attempt. Ashish says that about 6 lakh applications are received for this exam every year. Therefore, this test is considered extremely difficult. In this exam, you will have to pass the main exam and be interviewed after the preliminary exam. So for each of these stages you have to proceed in a planned manner.

Describing his preparation plan, Ashish says, “I prepared for the interview first. Through which I was able to mentally prepare myself for how I would fulfill my responsibilities if I was successful. It also helped me develop my personality. Then focus on the preparation of the main and then the prelims. Ashish explains that your academic test consists of questions on the main subject and objective questions in the prelim.

How to prepare prelims (Strategy tips for prelims)

Talking about prelims exam preparation, Ashish says that if you have a good foundation up to matriculation, you can prepare for prelims in two months. The prelim asks 150 questions for 150 marks and does not have negative marking. So it’s very scoring. Ashish says, “It is difficult for everyone to remember everything. But, if he does a diligent review for two months, you can easily reconnect the questions during the exam, if you have a good foundation.

Prelims exam subjects

Candidates are asked questions related to history, science and technology, economy, geography, national-international current affairs as well as historical, political, social and geographical events of Bihar. Therefore, before starting the preparation, the candidates should divide the entire syllabus into seven-eight sections. This will make it easier for you to practice. Pay special attention to the schemes of the Central and Bihar Governments. Solve 3 to 4 practice sets per day and focus more on the topics in which you are weak. Solve all the questions during the exam as they are eligible.

Tips for main preparation

The main one is that the candidates have to appear in a total of three papers. There are General Studies (GS) – 1, General Studies (GS) – 2 and optional subjects. Each paper is of 300-300 marks.

Exercise (GS) – 1

According to Ashish, in the first part of GSA Paper-1, candidates will be asked questions related to history, in the second part, national and international current affairs, and in the third part, questions related to data interpretation.

GS Paper – 2

The main GS Paper-2 asks questions related to political science, economics and science and technology.

Optional subject

As an optional subject of Mains you can choose any one of many subjects like Agricultural Science, Mathematics, Sociology, Hindi, English according to your ability and preference.

Practice writing a lot while preparing the main

Ashish says that the main exam has a total of 900 marks. In this, subjective questions are asked from the candidates. So try to write a lot while preparing for this exam. For this, last year’s problems should be solved. Ashish says, “Try to write your own answer without any help. If necessary, read a book or on the Internet. Compare your answers to self-created model answers and see where the facts are lacking in the writing style and try to write consistently. Candidates should answer four to five questions together. This will make it easier for you to write the answers in real time. You can clear BPSC Mains by practicing continuously for two to three months.

Interview Preparation (Interview Preparation Tips)

In this final stage of the exam you will have to give an interview of 120 marks. Candidates’ personality and communication skills are checked during the interviews. Interview questions are not predefined. So understand each question first and answer it methodically. You can also participate in the interview tutorial for this. In this way, the final merit list is created by combining 900 marks of the main examination and 120 marks of the interview.