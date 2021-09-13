BPSC Exam Schedule: BPSC has released the exam schedule, here is the direct link to check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule of Assistant Engineer Exam. The commission will conduct the Assistant Engineer Exam on 24th, 25th, 27th and 28th September. The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are to be held on September 24 and 25 will be issued on September 18 and for others on September 20.

Candidates have to download the admit card from the website of the commission. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates through post, BPSC has informed the candidates. The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily.

Earlier, this exam was scheduled to be held on March 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2021. The exam was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The recruitment drive was announced in March 2019. BPSC is recruiting 147 Assistant Engineers through this recruitment drive. The direct link to check the schedule is https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-09-13-02.pdf.

Apart from this, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has changed the date of notification of 67th competitive examination. Now the notification will be issued by 20 September. Under this, 503 posts will be appointed by the General Administration. The commission has made preparations for the examination. The exam will be taken on 12th December.

Here, the final result of BPSC 65th competition is likely to come by the last week of September or the first week of October. According to BPSC’s examination controller Amarendra Singh, the notification for the 67th competitive examination will be issued within a week. In this, the maximum 133 posts are of Rural Development Officer posts. This is followed by 110 posts for Municipal Executive Officer and 88 posts for Bihar Administrative Service.

