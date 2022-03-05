BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 6429 To fill the vacancy, check the government job details

There is a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for the job of teacher recruitment in Bihar. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced more than 6000 vacancies for the post of Headmaster. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.Advertisement No. 02/2022 has been issued for more than 6000 vacancies in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department, Government of Bihar. Online applications have started from 5th March 2022 (Saturday). Candidates with required qualifications and qualifications can apply online till March 28, 2022. Details of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details can be seen below.

Bihar Headmaster Recruitment 2022: See details of vacancies here

This recruitment drive has been implemented to fill a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of Headmaster. Of these, 2571 seats are reserved for general category, EWS 639 seats, OBC 769 seats, EBC 1157 seats, BC Women’s 192, SC 1027 and ST 66 seats.

Who can apply?

Must be a post graduate with at least 50% marks from a recognized university. B.Ed, B.Ed., or B.Sc. Must have an ED degree. Must have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam taken on or after 2012. Candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of the State of Bihar.

Age range

As far as the age limit is concerned, the age of eligible applicants should be minimum 31 years and maximum 47 years on August 1, 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Application Fee for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment

General, OBC and other state candidates will have to pay Rs. 750 as application fee. The application fee for SC, ST and PH candidates is Rs. The female candidate (Bihar) will have to pay an application fee of Rs.

Selection process

Selection will be based on written test only. A merit list will be created based on the highest score obtained. No interview will be conducted. The written test will be of 2 hours in which a total of 150 questions will be asked, each question will be of one mark. There will be 100 questions from General Studies and 50 questions from BEd.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Notification

Click on this link to apply online