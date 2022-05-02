BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Headmaster’s applications for more than 40 thousand posts will be closed today, apply soon – bpsc Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Registration will be closed today. There is a direct link to apply.
BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility
1- Candidates applying for the recruitment of Primary School Headmaster must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar.
2- In addition, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university with 50% marks.
3- Candidates should also have D.El./ BT / B.Ed./ B.Ed / S.Ed./ B.Ed degree.
BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application
Apply through BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022 steps
Step 1To apply for this recruitment, candidates should first visit the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2- Now find the application online link given on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Then click on the link to apply online.
Step 4- Fill out the application and fill in the details of all the required documents.
Step 5- Then pay the application fee and submit the form.
Step 6- Print out your application for future use.
