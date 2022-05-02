BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Headmaster’s applications for more than 40 thousand posts will be closed today, apply soon – bpsc Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Registration will be closed today. There is a direct link to apply.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment of Primary School Headmaster (The online application process will close today. Candidates who have been denied application can apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. We are telling you that this recruitment is being done to complete the recruitment of 40,506 headmasters of primary schools of Bihar education department where 13,761 posts have been reserved for women candidates.

1- Candidates applying for the recruitment of Primary School Headmaster must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar.

2- In addition, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university with 50% marks.

3- Candidates should also have D.El./ BT / B.Ed./ B.Ed / S.Ed./ B.Ed degree.



Candidates can apply through direct link given below …

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application

Apply through BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022 steps



Step 1To apply for this recruitment, candidates should first visit the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2- Now find the application online link given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then click on the link to apply online.

Step 4- Fill out the application and fill in the details of all the required documents.

Step 5- Then pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6- Print out your application for future use.