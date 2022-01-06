bpsc Jobs: BPSC Admission Card 2022: Interview Admission Card for Assistant Professor Recruitment has been issued, here is the download link – bpsc Assistant Professor Admission Card 2022 issued on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check the interview dates

Highlights BPSC Admission Card issued.

Interview tickets have been issued for the recruitment of Assistant Professor.

Interviews will be held from January 12.

BPSC Assistant Professor Admission Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued Interview Call Letter (BPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter) for recruitment of Assistant Professors in various Universities of Bihar. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021) can check and download their tickets from the official website of the Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.



According to the instructions issued by BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission), interviews for the post of Assistant Professor (Arabic) will be held on January 12 and 13 in various universities in Bihar, while the interview for the post of Assistant Professor (Persian) will be held. From 12 to 14 January. You can see below how to download BPSC Admission Card and vacancy details.

BPSC Assistant Professor Admission Card 2022: Here’s how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Assistant Professor Persian or Arabic interview letter link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter and submit your login details here.

Step 4: Check and download the ticket.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Total candidates will be interviewed

89 candidates have been called for interview round for BPSC Assistant Professor recruitment. A total of 29 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Professor in Arabic and 60 for Assistant Professor in Persian.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter Direct Link

Official website