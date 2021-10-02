BPSC Notice 2021: New notice for revised vacancy released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

BPSC Notice 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a new notice related to Prelims Exam 2021. According to which, the commission has added 20 new posts for the recruitment drive. With this the number of posts has increased from 555 to 575. All the candidates this notice is available on the official website of the commission. bpsc.bih.nic.in You can also check.

According to the official notice, now apart from 555 posts, 20 more posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Home Department will also be recruited. In which, 14 posts are for unreserved, 2 posts for SC, 2 posts for EBC and 2 posts for EWS. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under pay level 9. The age of the candidate should be more than 20 years to apply for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police. Apart from this, the candidate should have Bachelors or equivalent degree from a recognized university or institute. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. This Preliminary Exam will be held on 12th December 2021. At the same time, the admit card of the candidates to appear in the exam will be issued in November 2021.

The registration process for this exam conducted by the commission has been started from 30th September. all candidates BPSC 67th Prelims 2021 You can apply online till 5th November 21st. To apply, the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Whereas, SC / ST / Divyang candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Check official website for more details.

