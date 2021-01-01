BPSC Notice 2021: Notice regarding minimum qualifying marks released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

BPSC Notice 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) An important notice related to the recruitment of auditor posts has been released on its official website. bpsc.bih.nic.in issued on. This notice is regarding minimum marks to be successful in the recruitment exam. As per the notice, general category candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% marks to successfully pass the exam. Whereas the cutoff for SC, ST, Women and PWD candidates is 32% marks. At the same time, the cut off for Backward Classes is 36.5% marks and for Extremely Backward Classes is 34% marks.

Let us inform that the Commission had issued notification for the recruitment of 126 posts of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. The Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the posts of Auditor will be held on 29th August at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya from 12 noon to 2 pm. For this the admit card of all the candidates has also been issued. Earlier this exam was to be conducted on April 25 but it was postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam Pattern Talking about, in this exam, objective type questions of 150 marks will be asked from General Studies and for this candidates will be given 2 hours. Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims exam will have to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates check the official website for latest updates.

