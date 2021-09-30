BPSC Notification 2021: BPSC has issued notification for recruitment 555 posts, know here how to apply

BPSC Notification 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission from today 67th Prelims Exam 2021 Starting the registration process. The candidates who want to apply for it can visit the official website of BPSC. bpsc.bih.nic.in But can. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 5th November 2021. If a candidate wants to make any changes in any of his applications, he can do so by 15 November 2021. 555 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who have done graduation from a recognized university or institute can apply for this.

Talking about the application fee to apply for these posts, then the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. On the other hand, SC ST candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Apart from this, Divyang candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Candidates have to pay the fee through online, net banking and debit or credit card.

How to apply For BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021

To apply for these posts, candidates first go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, the link of Apply Online will be found, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Now click on the link here for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Now you have to fill the application form on this. Along with this, the necessary documents are to be uploaded.

After that you have to pay the application fee.

After that the application has to be submitted. After submitting you have to download the confirmation page and take a print out of it.

