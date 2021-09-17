BPSC postponed this exam, here is the complete notification

BPSC Notification 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notice regarding postponement of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) written examination which was scheduled on 17/18 September 2021 at different centers in Patna. The commission has postponed the written test against the advertisement. All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) at Patna Exam Center can check the notice available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The new dates for the exam will be announced on the official website of BPSC i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in But will be done. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for new updates. This recruitment is being done to recruit 90 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector MVI. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview round.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written test for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) can check the short notification regarding exam postponement on its official website. You can also check it from the direct link given below.

How to Download BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Postponement Notice

First of all official web site to check notificationbpsc.bih.nic.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will find the subject section. Go there.

Now you will get the link of Important Notice: Regarding Postponement of Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination scheduled on 17th & 18th September, 2021. (Advt. No. 06/2020), click on it.

After clicking a PDF file will open.

This is the notification, now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to check the notification is https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-09-16-01.pdf.

