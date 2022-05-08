BPSC PT Paper Leak: Paper leak of BPSC Prelims before exams, students angry in Araha – BPSC 67th Exam 2022 PT paper leak question paper went viral on telegram before exam
What do students mean?
According to the students who sat for the exam, certain students were admitted to the center by phone ahead of time and they were seated in a separate room and given question papers ahead of time. Other students were also given question papers late. While the students were making a fuss over this, they are being threatened by the senior officers. When asked about it, officials declined to comment.
The final decision will be taken by the commission!
Arah DM Roshan Kushwaha canceled the exam after the students made a fuss. All the candidates stood at the gate and made a fuss. It is being said that after the examination is stopped, BPSC will take a final decision on it.
Demand for cancellation of examination from CM Nitish Kumar
Therefore, the exam is likely to be canceled. Dilip Kumar, president of Vidyarthi Ekta Manch, emailed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded cancellation of the exam along with a photo of the question paper which went viral on Telegram and WhatsApp. Of the exam ..
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India
#BPSC #Paper #Leak #Paper #leak #BPSC #Prelims #exams #students #angry #Araha #BPSC #67th #Exam #paper #leak #question #paper #viral #telegram #exam
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.