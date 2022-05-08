BPSC PT Paper Leak: Paper leak of BPSC Prelims before exams, students angry in Araha – BPSC 67th Exam 2022 PT paper leak question paper went viral on telegram before exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th Prelims Exam (BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022) question papers leaked (BPSC PT paper leaked). Question papers were distributed on different telegram channels just minutes before the exam. At the end of the paper, the original question paper matched the question paper which went viral, so the questions went the same. Students of Veer Kunwar Singh College Examination Center, Aarah got involved in paper leak (BPSC prelims paper leak). Some candidates were being admitted to the examination centers with mobile phones and the students had alleged that pre-setting was also done at the examination centers.According to the students who sat for the exam, certain students were admitted to the center by phone ahead of time and they were seated in a separate room and given question papers ahead of time. Other students were also given question papers late. While the students were making a fuss over this, they are being threatened by the senior officers. When asked about it, officials declined to comment.

The final decision will be taken by the commission!

Arah DM Roshan Kushwaha canceled the exam after the students made a fuss. All the candidates stood at the gate and made a fuss. It is being said that after the examination is stopped, BPSC will take a final decision on it.

Demand for cancellation of examination from CM Nitish Kumar

Therefore, the exam is likely to be canceled. Dilip Kumar, president of Vidyarthi Ekta Manch, emailed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded cancellation of the exam along with a photo of the question paper which went viral on Telegram and WhatsApp. Of the exam ..