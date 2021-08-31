BPSC Recruitment 2020: BPSC released notification for these candidates, check BPSC exam calendar at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC, Bihar Public Service Commission is recruiting for the posts of Assistant Professor. A notification has been issued for the candidates who have applied for this. Commission on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in But in the notice issued, it was told that according to the Assistant Professor Recruitment Advertisement 2020, along with applying online, the hard copy of the application was to be sent by the candidates to the commission office, but the hard copy of the application of some candidates has not reached the commission office.

Such applicants are informed that they should submit the evidence in this regard (including hard copy of the application sent earlier along with the photo copy of the concerned post or speed post) in this regard by 31-08-2021 Commission’s Office, Address – Combined Make sure to send it to the Secretary cum Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna.

These evidences will be examined and if found correct, further action will be taken. List of candidates whose applications were not received on the Commission’s website http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Available on. No request or claim will be accepted after the due date.

Let us tell you that recently a new calendar of examinations for the year 2021 has been issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The complete schedule of the examinations (Bihar 2021 Government Exams) to be held in BPSC from September 2021 has been uploaded on the website. In such a situation, the candidates who want to appear in the government examinations to be held in Bihar can visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in You can check the exam schedule by visiting