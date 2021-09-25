BPSC Recruitment 2021: BPSC 67th Exam 2021 Notification released, registration to begin on Sept 30 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification of BPSC 67th Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates will be able to register from 30th September, 2021 and will end on 5th November, 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for 67th Combined Competitive Examination can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can edit and make changes in the application form till November 15, 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to fill up 555 posts in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply for these posts should have Graduation degree from a recognized university or institute. The minimum and maximum age to apply varies for different posts and candidates according to their category. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates refer to the official notification.

Candidates will be selected for these posts through preliminary examination followed by main examination and interview. The candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be called for main exam and interview. The dates for all these exams will be released in due course.

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee, Rs 150 for SC/ST category candidates of the state, Rs 150 for handicapped. The application fee should be paid online through Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card.

For Bihar Police Service/District Commander, the minimum height of male candidates should be 5 feet 5 inches and chest should be 32 inches without expansion. To apply for BPSC 67th Exam 2021, candidates have to apply through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

