BPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Fee (BPSC) is hiring for the put up of Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer. Online functions are invited on BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in on or earlier than 05 July 2021

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Fee (BPSC) has launched a notification for recruitment notification for the put up of Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer. Online functions are invited on BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in from 11 June 2021. Eligible candidates can register on or earlier than 05 July 2021.

BPSC Recruitment 2021 for DPRO Posts

BPSC DPRO Discover Obtain

BPSC Web site

Vital Dates

Final date for submission of on-line software – 05 July 2021

BPSC Emptiness Particulars

Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer – 31 Posts

Eligibility Standards for BPSC DPRO Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Bachelor Diploma in Diploma in Journalism / Mass Communication in Any Acknowledged College / Institute in India. Candidates can verify extra particulars notification

BPSC DPRO Age Restrict:

Minimal – 21 years

Most for UR Male – 37 Years

Most for OBC/UR Feminine – 40 Years

Most for SC/ST – 42 Years

Choice Standards for BPSC DPRO Posts

The number of the candidate shall be completed on the idea of Written Examination

The right way to apply for BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2020 ?

and eligible candidates can apply on-line newest by 05 July 2021.

Software Price for BPSC DPRO Posts