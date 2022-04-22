BPSC Recruitment 2022: Extended Deadline for School Headmaster Recruitment for Over 40,000 Posts – bpsc Primary School Headmaster Recruitment Application Deadline Extended

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Head Teacher. The deadline to apply for the 40,056 posts of Head Teacher was April 22, but applications for these vacancies can now be made till May 2. At the same time, the link for making corrections in the application will now be available on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in from 3rd May to 9th May. More information about the vacancies is given below.Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks from a recognized university. Reserved category and women candidates will be given 5% discount in minimum prescribed marks. The degree of Shastri from Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University, ‘Alim’ from Patna / Bihar State Madrasa Board of Education and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be considered equivalent to a degree. Applicants have D.El.Ed., BT, B.Ed., BAEd., B.Sc.Ed. Or a BLEd pass certificate. In addition, Panchayat Primary Teacher or Urban Primary Teacher should have at least 8 years of regular service experience as a Basic Category Teacher.

Age range

The minimum and maximum age limits for teachers working under Bihar Government, Panchayati Raj Sanstha and Municipal Corporation will not be set separately. But the age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years on 01st August 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Pay scale

The starting salary of the candidates for the post of Headmaster will be Rs. 30,500 and the salary will be revised from time to time by the State Government.



Selection process

Eligible candidates will have to sit for the written test first. The written test will consist of a total of 150 objective questions and multiple choice questions. There will be 75 marks for general studies and 75 marks for DLAd subject. One mark will be given for each question. One-third marks will be deducted as negative marking for wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There will be no interview for this. The Commission will prepare a merit list of successful candidates based on the results of the written test.

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 Notification