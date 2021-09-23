BPSC release notification for Postponed CDPO exam 2021, check here the details of next date

BPSC Exam Postponed: Bihar Publish Service Commission BPSC has postponed the Pre Exam of Child Development Project Officer. The exam was to be held on October 31. The commission has said that the new dates for the exam will be announced later. BPSC has postponed more exams in view of the examination panchayat elections. The voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections is to be held on September 24. Apart from this, the commission has also postponed the exam for Assistant Engineer. The exam was to be held on September 24, 25, 27 and 28. The commission has informed the candidates that it will announce the paper date later.

Apart from this, the written examination for Motor Vehicle Inspector to be held on September 17, 18 at Patna centers was also postponed. After the new dates of the exam are out, candidates will have to download their admit cards from the official website of BPSC. BPSC has said that admit cards will not be sent by post to any candidate for any exam.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway has issued notification for 3000 posts, 10th pass can apply

The selection for the post of CDPO i.e. Child Development Project Officer will be done in three phases. The timing of CDPO Recruitment Preliminary Exam will be of 2 hours and will be of 150 marks. After this the Mains exam will be of 300 marks and for this 3 hours will be given. After this the interview will be of 150 marks. Only those candidates who are declared successful in the preliminary examination will be eligible to take the main examination.

Applications were invited from the candidates who had passed graduation from a recognized university. This news can be disappointing for the candidates who are preparing for the preliminary exam. However, it is expected that the commission will announce the new exam date soon. Bihar Public Service Commission is going to recruit 287 vacant posts of Child Development Project Officer.

Sarkari Naukri 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these posts, these candidates can apply