bpsc Result: BPSC Result 2020-21: bpsc Auditor & Project Manager Recruitment Exam Result Announced, Check Direct Link – bpsc Recruitment Result 2020-21 for Project Manager Pre Exam & bpsc Auditor on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Results 2020: Learn how to check results
Step 1: First of all visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Results: Project Manager (Primary) Competitive Exam’ or ‘Results: Auditor (Primary) Competitive Exam’.
Step 3: The roll number list of eligible candidates will open on the screen.
Step 4: Check your roll number in this list.
Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for further reference.
BPSC Project Manager Main Exam Date (BPSC Project Manager Main Exam Date)
The commission has not yet announced the date of the main examination. The Commission will issue separate instructions for the BPSC Project Manager Main Examination on its website. All temporarily eligible candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.
