bpsc Result: BPSC Result 2020-21: bpsc Auditor & Project Manager Recruitment Exam Result Announced, Check Direct Link – bpsc Recruitment Result 2020-21 for Project Manager Pre Exam & bpsc Auditor on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of BPSC Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) Examination 2021 and BPSC Project Manager Preliminary Recruitment Examination 2020. Candidates appearing in these recruitment examinations can view their results by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Apart from this, candidates can also download the answer key of Project Manager Prelims.

BPSC Project Manager Pre-Examination was held on 3rd August from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm in a single shift. The examination was conducted at the district headquarters at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya. A total of 11595 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which a total of 969 candidates qualified for the main examination. In which BPSC Auditor Recruitment Examination was held on 29th August 2021 in which 14287 candidates sat. Out of these, a total of 4259 candidates have passed. The roll numbers of eligible candidates have been published on the website. You can see below how to check the results.



BPSC Results 2020: Learn how to check results

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Results: Project Manager (Primary) Competitive Exam’ or ‘Results: Auditor (Primary) Competitive Exam’.

Step 3: The roll number list of eligible candidates will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check your roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for further reference.

BPSC Project Manager Main Exam Date (BPSC Project Manager Main Exam Date)

The commission has not yet announced the date of the main examination. The Commission will issue separate instructions for the BPSC Project Manager Main Examination on its website. All temporarily eligible candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

