BPSSC Admit Card: Link activated for Enforcement SI Mains Admit card at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Download with these steps – BPSSC Admit Card

BPSSC Admit Card: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) The link to download the Mains exam admit card for the post has been activated. Candidate Bihar Police Enforcement Admit Card official website bpssc.bih.nic.in You can download from 12th August 2021 onwards from 10 am onwards.

Let us tell you that the Mains exam for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector will be conducted by the commission on 29 August 2021. All the candidates to appear in the exam will be able to download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: After this on the home page ‘Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub – Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’ link.

Step 3: Then candidates login with their registration number or mobile number and date of birth to download the mains exam admit card.

Step 4: Now you BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card can download.

Let us inform that Bihar Police had sought applications for recruitment to 212 posts of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) in Bihar State Transport Department under advertisement number 02/2019. Now the Mains exam will be conducted by the commission for this recruitment. Only candidates who successfully pass this exam will be called for interview. For more details candidates can check the official website.





