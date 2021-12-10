bpssc: BPSSC SI Admission Card 2021: Admission Card of Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Prelims has been issued, here is the direct link – Posted on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Highlights Admission card of Bihar Police SI issued.

The prelim exam will be held on December 26.

More than 2000 vacancies will be filled.

Bihar Police SI Admission Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has issued admission papers for Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Recruitment 2020 Prelims Examination. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment (BPSSC SI Recruitment 2020) can go to the official website of the Commission bpssc.bih.nic.in to check and download their Admission Card. The link to download Bihar BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card has been activated today (10 December 2021) after 11 am.



Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Preliminary Examination (Bihar Police SI Prelims Examination 2021) will be held on 26th December 2021. To download the ticket, candidates need to enter their registration number and password.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Now Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021’.

Step 3: Login with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Your BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

Vacancy Details (Bihar Police SI Vacancy Details)

A total of 2213 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive by Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC). This includes a total of 1998 posts of Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of Sergeant. Online applications were invited from 16 August 2020 to 24 September 2020. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test should note that along with the vaccination certificate, the admission card, photo identity card should also be brought along at the examination center.

