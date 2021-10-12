BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021 declared, here is the selected candidates list and result check link

BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission BPSSC has released the result of Enforcement SI Main written exam. A total of 4599 candidates were selected from the prelims round for the main exam. Out of total appeared candidates 1493 candidates have been selected for Physical Eligibility Test. BPSSC Merit List official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Or can be downloaded from the direct link given below.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021 The list consists of the roll numbers of the candidates selected by the commission. Out of the total selected candidates, 100 candidates are male, and 493 are female. The BPSSC main exam was conducted offline on August 29, 2021 in two shifts.

The written exam was conducted offline with the COVID 19 protocol across the state. Candidates need to follow the steps given here to download the merit list and check their result.

How to Check BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021

To check BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021, candidates first visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the ‘Bihar Police’ section, go to it.

there you ‘Results: Mains (Written) Competitive Examination held for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI) with Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’ link will be found. Click on it.

After clicking, a PDF file will open in front of you.

This is the result of the candidates. In this file, the roll numbers of those candidates have been given, who have been selected for the next round.

A total of 212 posts will be filled through this recruitment. The advertisement was released in December 2019, and applications were invited till January 2020. The candidates who get selected in the Physical Eligibility Test will have to appear for the interview round for the final selection.

The interview round will be of 30 marks. During the interview, the candidates will be asked questions from the subject knowledge, creativity and aptitude. Candidates must check the official website thoroughly to get more updates on PET exam and download BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021.

The direct link to check notification and result is https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-09-10-2021.pdf.