BPSSC Result 2021: Document Verification Date and Stenographer and Typing test Result for Steno ASI Recruitment released at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check here for details – BPSSC Recsult 2021: Result of recruitment exam for these posts released, know further process

BPSSC Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Bihar Police has released the result and document verification date of the written examination conducted for the recruitment to the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. The Steno Assistant Sub Inspector exam was conducted on 4th August in two shifts. All Candidates Now Result of Written Exam and Document Verification Date Official Website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in Can check on.

Let us inform that the document verification of the candidates who successfully pass the written examination will be done in the office of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) in Patna on 1st September, 2nd September and 3rd September 2021 in due course. All the candidates will have to appear in the office for document verification on the date intimated through SMS.

How to check BPSSC Stenographer and Typing Test Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the commission www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Next on the home page ‘Important Notice: Document Verification of candidates who have been declared successful in Stenography and Typing Test conducted on 4th August 2021 (Two – Shifts) will be done on 1st/2nd/3rd September, 2021 at BPSSC Office, Patna. (Advt. No. 01/2020)’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: You can check your result and download a copy of it.

According to the official notice, for document verification, apart from admit card and photo ID card, candidates will have to bring original copies of other documents including date of birth, educational qualification, technical qualification certificate, caste certificate, EWS certificate and disability certificate. . For detailed information candidates can check the official website.






