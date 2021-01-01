bpssc Result: Bihar Police Result 2021: Check BPSSC ASI Steno Result Here, DV In September, Check Link – Bihar ASI Steno Recruitment Result 2021 and Date Announced on bvssc.bih.nic.in

Highlights Bihar Police ASI (Steno) Results 2021 Announced.

A total of 313 candidates appeared in the next round.

Check the list on the official website.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment Results 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has announced the results of Bihar Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Stenograph Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the written test held on 04 August 2021 can now view their results by visiting the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.



Total number of candidates who have passed

A total of 313 candidates have qualified for the written examination for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in Bihar Police. Who have been called for Document Verification (DV). The recruitment test was conducted on August 4 in two shifts at different centers in the state.

When is document verification? (BPSSC ASI Steno DV Date)

Candidates who have passed the written test have to be present for document verification. The Commission (BPSSC) has announced the date of BPSSC ASI Steno Result 2021 as well as DV. All eligible candidates can visit BPSSC Patna office where DV will be held on 01, 02 and 03 September 2021. However, candidates will also be sent information on their registered mobile number.



List of documents required for DV

As per the instructions issued by BPSSC, candidates should bring along original and photocopies of required documents like date of birth, educational qualification, technical qualification, caste certificate, domicile, EWS. Also bring your ticket and photo ID.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the main page, ‘Document Verification of the candidates declared successful in the stenography and typing test conducted on 4th August, 2021 (two-shift) will be done on 1/2/3 September, 2021 at BPSSC Office, Patna. . (Advt. No. 01/2020) ‘link.

Step 3: A PDF list of eligible candidates will open.

Step 4: Now type ctrl + f and find your roll number.

Step 5: Download this list and take a printout for further reference.

BPSSAC ASI Steno Recruitment Exam Result 2021 Link

Official website

