bpssc si Date of Examination: BPSSC Bihar Sub-Inspector of Police announced the date of examination, more than 2000 vacancies, when do you know the admit card? – bpssc bihar police si exam 2021 date expired, check the exam sample and when the admission card

Bihar Police SI Exam 2021 Date and Admission Card: Bihar Sub-Inspector of Police (BPSSC) has announced the date of examination for Bihar Sub-Inspector of Police and Reserve Sub-Inspector (Sergeant) Recruitment 2020 (BPSSC SI Recruitment 2020). Pre-written examination (BPSSC SI Examination 2021) will be conducted in December for recruitment of more than 2000 constables in Bihar Police.



When will the exam be held? (Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2021)

BPSSC SI Recruitment Examination 2021 will be held on 26th December 2021 at various examination centers across the state in two shifts of 9 to 11 in the morning and 2 to 4 in the afternoon. Candidates who have applied for this exam can check the notification on BPSSC’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Check out the exam sample and selection process here

The Bihar Police SI exam paper will have a total of 100 questions of 2 marks each. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and candidates will be asked questions from general knowledge and current affairs. The commission has not yet issued shift-wise datesheets, candidates should keep an eye on the website. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Physical Aptitude Test (PET).

When will the ticket be issued? (Bihar Police SI Admission Card 2021)

The sub-inspector may issue the admission card for the preliminary examination 15 days before the BPSSC examination. Admission tickets will be given on the official website of the Commission. Along with the admission card, candidates will also be given the necessary information about the Covid-19 guidelines. Adherence to protocol during the examination will be mandatory.

Vacancy Details (BPSSC SI Vacancy Details)

Online application for Bihar Police SI recruitment was called in August 2020. As per advertisement No. 03/2020, 215 posts of Sub-Inspector and Sergeant will be filled in this recruitment drive, in 1998. The total number of vacancies is 2213.

