BPSSSC Bihar SI Final Result declared check by bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSSC Bihar SI Final Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Fee has launched the ultimate results of Sub Inspector, Assistant Inspector Jail, Senior Beneath Inspector Recruitment 2019. Candidates who appeared within the examination can check the end result by visiting bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSSC Bihar SI Final ResultBihar Police Subordinate Service Choice Fee (BPSSSC) has launched the ultimate results of Sub Inspector Recruitment 2019. In such a state of affairs, the candidates who had appeared within the varied levels of this examination can check the end result by visiting the official web site of BPSSSC – bpssc.bih.nic.in. Beneath this recruitment drive, a complete of 2446 posts of varied classes are to be recruited.

Recruitment course of began on twenty second August 2019

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Choice Fee ( BPSSSC The notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector was launched on 22 August 2019. The prelims examination for this was held on 22 December 2019. The Prelims end result was launched on 28 January 2020. The Mains examination needed to be performed because of the lockdown triggered by the Corona virus epidemic within the nation. The Mains examination was performed on twenty ninth November 2020. Mains end result was launched on 16 January 2021. After this the PET examination was performed on 15 March 2021. After the completion of the examination in all of the levels, BPSSSC has launched the record of profitable candidates who’ve lastly registered their names within the benefit.

Click on on this hyperlink to view BPSSSC Bihar SI Final Result.

Check end result like this

To check the results of the candidates, to start with go to the official web site of BPSSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in. Go to the end result part on the house web page of the official web site. Click on on the Bihar Police Why possibility right here. Now Outcomes: Final Choice Listing for the submit of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. Click on on Clicking right here will open the PDF file of the shortlisted and eventually chosen candidates. obtain it. Additionally, preserve a print copy with you for future reference.

Clear the way in which for recruitment of 2446 posts

In accordance with the most recent replace, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Choice Fee (Bihar Police) Bihar Police Subordinate Service Choice Fee A complete of 2446 posts will likely be recruited underneath the emptiness launched on behalf of Sub Inspector. On this, 2064 posts have been fastened for Sub Inspector. Other than this, there will likely be 215 seats for the submit of Sergeant and 125 on direct foundation in Assistant Superintendent Jail and 42 seats on backlog foundation.

