Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman give Bruins win, Canes lead series 2-1



For more than 16 of six games, the Carolina Hurricane dominated the Boston Bruins.

Five wins in a row – including two playoffs. 26 goals three. The hurricane didn’t even follow the Bruins for more than 325 minutes, 41 seconds.

“It’s been a while,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “Playing with the lead, we talked about it, that’s enough. It makes a difference for both teams.”

Brad Merchand scored a go-ahead goal to give Boston the first lead of the season against the Carolinas. He then added a pair of assists to help the Bruins hold the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 3 of their first-round play-off series.

Bruins’ Rocky Jeremy Swaiman stopped 25 shots early in the first playoff of his career when Linus Ulmark allowed eight goals in the first two games, both Hurricanes wins. It follows a regular season where Carolina sweeps all three games, outscores the Bruins 16-1 and never backs down.

Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal and added an assist, and David Pastranak had a power-play goal and an assist for Boston, hoping to be the best of seven series when hosting Game 4 on Sunday. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal for the Bruins early in the third period to make it 4-1.

“When JD (Jack Dibrusk) and CC made that game with small hands to get us back in the game, it changed the whole behavior,” Marchand said. “We’ve all played catch-up series. Nice to know we can respond.”

Vincent Trochek and Jacob Slavin scored for Carolina, and backup goalkeeper Piter Kochetkov made 24 saves early in the first playoff of his career. He took charge of Game 2 after starter Aunty Ranta was injured in a collision with Pasternak.

Trochek gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead, swiping in the rebound just as he was late in front of the net. But Coyle tied it with a 2-on-1 give-and-go with Dibrusk with 2:44 left in the first.

“Of course, this is a huge goal for them,” Slavin said. “Our power play has to give us momentum, not take away.”

At five minutes into the second, Merchand fights for the puck with the board and heads to the slot, where he picks up Patrice Bergern’s deflected shot and climbs over Kochetkov. This was Boston’s first lead since eliminating the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2020 season.

“We know what the problem was,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amor. “We had a decent first period and then the power play dropped a brief and they got some life out of it.”

The Hurricanes took a late penalty late in the second half, and after a 5-on-3 one-man advantage, Pasternak whipped one from the left circle to make it 3-1.

Player out

In the second episode, Hurricanes lost to forward Jordan Martinuk when he got involved with his foot in the hall. Martinuk is back on his skate, but can’t put any weight on his right ankle.

He went down the tunnel and the hurricane said he would not return.

“It’s going to be questionable,” Brind’amore said. “She looked pretty rough there.”

Official out

The game was delayed by about seven minutes when a piece of glass fell on NHL off-ice officer Joe Foley while working in the Bruins penalty box.

The game died at 5:07 left of the second period and medical staff ran over the ice to lean towards the officer. He was carried on a stretcher, and Boston fans cheered him on.

The glass separates Boston’s penalty box from the stand. The game resumed with a police officer at the stand to maintain an obstacle.

NHL spokesman John Delapina said commercial coordinator Foley had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation.

“We hear he’s fine and he’s fine,” Pasternak said.