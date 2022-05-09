Brad Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Hurricanes to tie series at 2



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Brad Merchand ran into the net, and Carolina defender Tony Diangelo had nothing to do but throw the stick at Pak. Forward Jasper Kotkanimi smashed a goal in frustration.

It’s a play-off, and Merchand is at his best – scoring, passing and staying under his opponent’s skin.

“It’s a time he loves to play, and he shows it,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. After 2 p.m.

“There’s still some chirping going on,” Cassidy said. “And I think it could improve his game.”

Patrice Bergeron had one goal and two assists and at the end of the second period Sebastian Ahora drew a high-sticking double minor which gave the Bruins a 5-on-3 and left their captain with black eyes and several stitches.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Eight seconds after the penalty and 44 seconds into the third period, Marchand scored to break the tie 2-2.

Rookie Jeremy Swaiman saved 23 for his second consecutive win and David Pasternak had one goal and one assist.

The series returns to Carolina for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said: “It’s all over now. We’re just teaming up again.” “You have to have a little bit of emotion right now. It should hurt, and it should bother you, and then tomorrow you will start all over again.”

And now, the Bruins have confirmed a Game 6 in Boston on Thursday.

“This is the expectation of every child – to have the opportunity to play in that cup,” said Merchand. “These are the funniest games to play, when there is high emotion, high intensity and most of the line. If you can’t play in these games, I don’t know what you’re playing for.”

Jack Dibrusk also scored for the Bruins, who scratched top defender Charlie McAvoy after going into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol about an hour before the opening encounter. Hampas Lindhome, the No. 2 defender, has been ruled out of Game 2 after suffering a head injury.

“We’re playing for our season,” Marchand said. “It’s really hard when you lose guys like this, but there’s a lot of pride in the room here, a lot of character we’ve always shown it.”

Brett Paes and Jordan Stall scored for the Carolinas and Aunty Ranta returned for the Metropolitan Division Champions with 23 shots to spare.

Paes gave Carolina the lead in the sixth minute of the game, the Hurricanes scoring the first goal for the fourth time – the seventh time, if you count their three regular-season wins against Boston.

But Bergeron tied it in the first four minutes of the first period when he made a loose puck slide on Runter’s leg. Just 33 seconds into the second period, Nino Niderwriter backhanded out to Stall for a one-timer that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead.

In the last 90 seconds of the second period, Merchand inserted the backhand puck into the rant and sat down to clean the debris, injuring the crease.

Brind’Amor challenged the goalie to intervene, but the call stood. It gave Boston a power play, and it went 5-on-3 when Aho Bergeron’s eyes were cut.

With the start of the third period, Boston’s Double-Minor still had 44 seconds left in 5-on-3 and 2:58. With one second left in the two-man advantage, Merchand scored a goal into the net to give Boston the first lead of the day.

Pasternak added an insurance goal five minutes later, and put the merchandise on an empty net.

Ranta returns

Ranta left after a clash with Pasternak in the first leg of the second game. Pyotr Kochetkov relieved him and picked up a win in Game 2 as the Hurricanes led 2-0 in the series.

But on Friday night the Bruins beat Kochetkov 4-2 and Ranta returned to Game 4.

Watch the clock

Marchand’s first goal was so close to the end of the 5-on-3 that the officials had to check whether the first penalty had expired. The question was whether the Bruins would take full advantage of the double-minor in Aho (if the goal came in 43 seconds), or in the last 2 minutes (if the goal came in 44 seconds).

After a review, it was scheduled to arrive at the 43-second mark of the period, which means Boston still had a Power Play 2:53. It was removed about two minutes later by a high-sticking call from Matt Grazelsick.

Scratched

Less than an hour before the opening encounter, McAvoy was scratched and placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

“We knew this morning that something could be wrong, we found out this morning that he was going to protocol,” Cassidy said. “Let’s hope Charlie gets out of it well, first of all, and feels good and we’ll get him back as soon as possible.”

Josh Brown, who has played in six games for the Bruins since joining the trade deadline from Ottawa, was active instead.

A 24-year-old Boston University product taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy had a career-high 10 goals and 46 assists, leading all Bruins defenders in scoring and averaging 24 minutes, 39 seconds per game.

Lindhome, the team’s top trade deadline acquisition, Game 2 is showing signs of an injury and has not returned.