Brad Pitt scores huge victory in war with Angelina Jolie after judge awards joint custody of kids

Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of his youngsters with Angelina Jolie following a prolonged court docket battle.

The 57-year-old actor has been preventing in the court docket system for almost 5 years to acquire equal rights to the six kids he shares with his ex-wife.

A supply advised DailyMail.com: ‘He is so relieved. His solely intention is to spend extra time with the kids.’

Victory: Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of his youngsters with Angelina Jolie following a prolonged court docket battle. The celebrities are seen in 2015

Jolie and Pitt are dad and mom to 6 kids, 5 of them minors: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

After months of testimony from witnesses and baby providers professionals who interviewed their youngsters, Judge John Ouderkirk reportedly made his ideas clear on the ruling, in response to Web page Six.

‘There was a major change made in the custody agreements based mostly on an especially detailed resolution made by the judge,’ a supply mentioned.

‘Brad was simply making an attempt to have extra time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has performed the whole lot doable to forestall this.’

The insider added: ‘This trial lasted for a number of months and there have been a f**ok ton of witnesses, consultants, therapists and different individuals who have been with the kids and round them, and the choice was based mostly on this.’

Huge household: The 57-year-old actor has been preventing in the court docket system for almost 5 years to acquire equal rights to the six kids he shares with his ex-wife; seen in 2014

The 45-year-old actress will reportedly proceed her authorized struggle and mentioned the judge’s ruling was extra of a ‘tentative resolution.’

‘Joint custody isn’t the problem that Angelina objects to, there have been different points of concern, however the court docket proceedings are closed and sealed,’ the supply mentioned.

Misplaced love: Brad and Angelina met whereas engaged on set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and had been married in 2014; pictured in 2009

The supply added: ‘There was a security order surrounding the earlier custody preparations, that’s public, and the kids schedule has been set below the jurisdiction of the division of household providers for over three years.’

Angelina tried to dismiss the personal judge they’d employed to rule over the case in paperwork submitted to California’s Second District Court docket of Appeals on Monday.

Jolie’s attorneys argued the judge ‘has didn’t adequately contemplate … enter as to their experiences, wants, or needs,’ which is in violation of a state authorized code that enables minors 14 to 17 to testify.

The Oscar-winner’s authorized workforce advised the appellate court docket that the judge has uncared for to let her undergo the court docket proof that speaks to the security and well-being of the minors, which is ‘proof vital to creating her case.’

Pitt’s authorized workforce fired again, saying that the presiding judge ‘has carried out an in depth continuing over the previous six months in a radical, truthful method and reached a tentative ruling and order after listening to from consultants and percipient witnesses.’

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 — citing the ‘the well being of the household’ — in the wake of a battle on a personal flight from France to Los Angeles in which she accused Pitt of behaving abusively to son Maddox, who was 15 on the time.

Brad confronted no costs in connection with the incident amid probes from the FBI and social providers.