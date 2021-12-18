Brahmastra 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Brahmastra Movie (2022):Brahmastra is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action adventure fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 9 September 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

First part of superhero trilogy.

Brahmastra Movie Details:

Movies Name : Brahmastra (2022)

: Brahmastra (2022) Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy Release Date: 9 September 2022

9 September 2022 Director : Ayan Mukherjee

: Ayan Mukherjee Producer: Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra, Alexander Peytchev

Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra, Alexander Peytchev Production: Alexxandar Alexxandrov, Vedant Chatterjee, Melbun D’Souza, Denitza Daverova, Akash Khilnani, Harsh Parmar

Alexxandar Alexxandrov, Vedant Chatterjee, Melbun D’Souza, Denitza Daverova, Akash Khilnani, Harsh Parmar Writer : Ayan Mukherjee

: Ayan Mukherjee Music: Pritam

Pritam Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Brahmastra Cast?

Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor

Mouni Roy

Dimple Kapadia

Divyendu Sharma

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Rashi Mal

Paras Arora

Madhumalti Kapoor

Vishal Karwal

Chetna Pande

Shaukat Ali

Saurav Gurjar

Yash Agnihotri

Ayan Nayak

Vineeta Thakur

Rajesh Kalhan

Brahmastra Official Trailer

Brahmastra Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.