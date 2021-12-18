Entertainment News

Brahmastra 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Brahmastra Movie (2022):Brahmastra is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action adventure fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 9 September 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

First part of superhero trilogy.

Brahmastra Movie Details:

  • Movies NameBrahmastra (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Release Date: 9 September 2022
  • Director: Ayan Mukherjee
  • Producer: Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra, Alexander Peytchev
  • Production: Alexxandar Alexxandrov, Vedant Chatterjee, Melbun D’Souza, Denitza Daverova, Akash Khilnani, Harsh Parmar
  • Writer: Ayan Mukherjee
  • Music: Pritam
  • Language: Hindi
  • Watch on: Theatres

Brahmastra Cast?

  • Amitabh Bachchan
  • Alia Bhatt
  • Ranbir Kapoor
  • Mouni Roy
  • Dimple Kapadia
  • Divyendu Sharma
  • Nagarjuna Akkineni
  • Rashi Mal
  • Paras Arora
  • Madhumalti Kapoor
  • Vishal Karwal
  • Chetna Pande
  • Shaukat Ali
  • Saurav Gurjar
  • Yash Agnihotri
  • Ayan Nayak
  • Vineeta Thakur
  • Rajesh Kalhan

Brahmastra Official Trailer

Brahmastra Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this.


