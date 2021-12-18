Brahmastra 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Brahmastra Movie (2022):Brahmastra is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action adventure fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 9 September 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
First part of superhero trilogy.
Brahmastra Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Brahmastra (2022)
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
- Release Date: 9 September 2022
- Director: Ayan Mukherjee
- Producer: Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra, Alexander Peytchev
- Production: Alexxandar Alexxandrov, Vedant Chatterjee, Melbun D’Souza, Denitza Daverova, Akash Khilnani, Harsh Parmar
- Writer: Ayan Mukherjee
- Music: Pritam
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Brahmastra Cast?
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Alia Bhatt
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Mouni Roy
- Dimple Kapadia
- Divyendu Sharma
- Nagarjuna Akkineni
- Rashi Mal
- Paras Arora
- Madhumalti Kapoor
- Vishal Karwal
- Chetna Pande
- Shaukat Ali
- Saurav Gurjar
- Yash Agnihotri
- Ayan Nayak
- Vineeta Thakur
- Rajesh Kalhan
Brahmastra Official Trailer
Brahmastra Official Trailer Coming soon.
