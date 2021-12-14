Brahmastra- Amitabh Bachchan share glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, first poster will be released tomorrow! Brahmastra- Amitabh Bachchan showed a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor

Poster is written with

Amitabh Bachchan wrote with the poster.. “Our journey to share Brahmastra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Prakash .. Aag .. Brahmastra motion poster to release tomorrow.” It is being done and people are sharing it on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt is also going to be seen in this film, which is a very good actress. We have been working hard for this film for a long time and finally we can say that the film is ready and will release very soon.

Promotion in Kumbh Mela

The film was promoted by both of them at the Kumbh Mela. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also going to be seen in important roles in Brahmastra.

are dating

A special thing has also happened on the sets of this film that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other. There were reports that both of them are going to tie the knot very soon.

not hidden

Alia and Ranbir have never hidden their relationship but have declared themselves. At present, both are very happy about this film because the film has been prepared in many years.